Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz addresses the potential legal implications of President Trump’s reported disclosure of intelligence to Russian officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
3 hours 16 min ago
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
1 hour 58 min ago
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
3 hours 5 min ago
Did Trump break the law by revealing classified info to Russia?
2 hours 34 min ago
North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
3 hours 26 min ago
Is the NSA getting blamed for the global cyberattack?
Joe: 'This is a constitutional crisis'
Rep. Green: Impeaching Trump a ‘very possible option’
Comey firing leading to new Trump impeachment calls
WH creating confusion over possible Trump recordings

