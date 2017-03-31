For the Record with Greta 03/31/17

Dershowitz on Flynn: ‘You Don’t Publicly Ask For Immunity’

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz joins Greta Van Susteren to talk about Michael Flynn’s request for immunity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
11 hours 55 min ago
Obama team made list of Russia probe documents
5 hours 36 min ago
What it means to ask for immunity
7 hours 11 min ago
Obama is 'genuinely concerned' about country: Earnest
9 hours 43 min ago
Maddowblog: Trump University fraud case comes to a close
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn
Maddow: How do we regain our intolerance for corruption?
'Like listening to the Watergate tapes live'
Fmr. FBI agent says Russia, Trump collusion worries him
Trump takes on members of his own party

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL