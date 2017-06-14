06/14/17

Dem Rep on Shooting: ‘It Was A Violation To All Of Us’

“It was not just an attack against a Republican member of Congress or the Republican leadership, it was against all of us today,” Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) tells Greta Van Susteren. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

