For the Record with Greta 04/04/17

DeLauro on GOP Health Care Revival: ‘It Will Fail Again’

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss the GOP’s effort to resurrect its sunken health care bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. Leahy: ‘We should go after…war criminal’ Assad
1 hour 50 min ago
'I leaked nothing to nobody,' Susan Rice insists
7 hours 15 min ago
Chuck: Rice news gives GOP temporary relief
2 hours 15 min ago
Unmasking vs. leaking: How to follow latest Russia twists
1 hour 35 min ago
Suspected gas attack in Syria 'uniquely horrific'
5 hours 45 min ago
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
Trump signs measure undermining Internet privacy safeguards
Maddow: Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
Analysis: Is Susan Rice responsible for unmasking Trump aides?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL