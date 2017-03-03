For the Record with Greta 03/03/17

Davidson: Time For Deeds, Not Words on GOP Obamacare Repeal

House Freedom Caucus member Warren Davidson (R-OH) tells Greta Van Susteren there are concerns that the GOP is on the verge of only partially repealing Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
12 hours 1 min ago
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
8 hours 48 min ago
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
21 hours 22 min ago
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case
21 hours 52 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump administration has 'amnesia'
Why Rand Paul is a 'little suspicious' of healthcare bill
Trump: 'Total' confidence in Sessions (just like Flynn)
Carter Page: ‘I don’t deny’ meeting with Russian ambassador
Is Russian Amb. Kislyak Putin's man 'behind enemy lines'?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL