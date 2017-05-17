For the Record with Greta 05/17/17

Curbelo Applauds Trump Admin For Appointing Special Counsel

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) says appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel “is evidence that this administration is taking this Russia probe seriously.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

