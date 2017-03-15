For the Record with Greta 03/15/17

Coons Predicts Wiretap Probe Will Show ‘There’s Nothing There’

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) tells Greta Van Susteren that President Trump should stop tweeting “outrageous and unfounded claims” if the allegations are proven false. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

