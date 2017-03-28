For the Record with Greta 03/28/17

Controversy Swirls Around Sally Yates’ Russia Testimony

Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash discusses the cancellation of a House Intelligence Committee hearing with former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'What is wrong with him?': Morning Joe on Spicer
6 hours 21 min ago
Trump WH lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere
15 hours 33 min ago
Sanders: The Democratic Party needs a top down overhaul
3 hours 59 min ago
Fmr. CIA Acting Dir. on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover-up'
14 hours 31 min ago
Cyprus helping US in Manafort finances investigations
14 hours 41 min ago
WH denies trying to stop testimony in Russia probe
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals
Spicer battles with veteran reporter
Bill Nye: 'Clean coal is a myth'
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL