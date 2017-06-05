For the Record with Greta 06/05/17

Bill Cosby Faces First Day of Sexual Assault Trial

Legal analysts Katie Phang and Ted Williams join Greta Van Susteren to discuss the criminal case against actor Bill Cosby. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Woman charged with leaking top secret NSA document
1 hour 56 min ago
Trump goes after London mayor following terror attack
2 hours 52 min ago
What’s inside the leaked NSA report on Russian election hacking?
1 hour 54 min ago
Cosby faces first day of sexual assault trial
1 hour 8 min ago
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia: 'Inconceivable' that Putin didn't know Flynn
5 hours 4 min ago
GOP Sen: 'Good idea' for U.S. to leave climate agreement
Joe: Trump is undermining himself with London tweets
Trump's tweet undercuts his DOJ lawyers: Ex-Asst. US Atty
Trump reignites the debate over a US travel ban
What is driving recent wave of UK attacks?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL