For the Record with Greta 04/20/17

‘Troop Tax’ For GI Bill Sparks Outrage

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Paul Rieckhoff tells Greta Van Susteren the proposal is “a whole new level of stupid out of Washington.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

