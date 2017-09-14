Deadline: White House 09/14/17

White House wrong to suggest ESPN fire Jemele Hill?

The Deadline panel on weighs in on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to ESPN hosts comments about President Trump ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti-Clinton rallies
9 hours 12 min ago
GOP split in reaction to Trump's DACA discussions
5 hours 3 min ago
What are the three DACA deal breakers for Trump's base?
2 hours 53 min ago
Honeymoon over. Just-married Mnuchin cancels gov't jet
Trump: Ryan & McConnell agree with us on DACA
9 hours 33 min ago
Deal or No Deal?: Joe talks conflicting DACA 'deals'
12 hours 5 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
'This is Trump': Franken cautions against DACA projections
Why would Mnuchin want gov't plane for honeymoon?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL