Deadline: White House 05/30/17

U.S. missile defense: Anti-missile system test in S. Pacific a...

The Pentagon was testing whether a U.S. long-range interceptor missile can shoot down an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean. NBC's Hans Nichols reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia probe now includes Trump's personal lawyer
4 hours 42 min ago
Trump to interview John Pistole for FBI Director Job
3 hours 51 min ago
Trump's Border Wall: A Progress Report
Joe: Trump's first overseas trip 'a disaster'
11 hours 31 min ago
Here's a timeline of blockbuster Trump-Russia reports
10 hours 51 min ago
Was Kushner working as a double agent?
Sanders tells Brooklyn College grads: 'Think Big'
Trump delaying decision on Paris Climate Accord
Trump honors military 'heroes' on Memorial Day
Did Kushner seek Russian back channel for loans?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL