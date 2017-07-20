Deadline: White House 07/20/17

Tump to NYT: I'd never have picked Sessions if I knew he'd recuse

President Trump tells The New York Times that he would never have picked Jeff Sessions as Attorney General if he knew Sessions would have to recuse himself. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

O.J. Simpson granted parole after serving 9 years in prision
Warren: I’d be ‘glad’ if Sessions quit and we got new AG
10 hours 8 min ago
More shoes to drop as Russia investigation escalates
2 hours 45 min ago
Sen. McCain to colleagues: 'I'll be back soon'
1 hour 59 min ago
Does the president think he’s above the law?
2 hours 22 min ago
Amid criticism from Trump, Sessions says no plans to resign
Sen. Cassidy: Not important for Trump to understand health bill
Chuck Todd: Yes, Trump's attacks on DOJ are a big deal
GOP Rep: Trump's remarks on Sessions are 'straight talk'
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL