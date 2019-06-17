Trump's loyalty uncertain among some national security officials

Trump's loyalty uncertain among some national security officials21:50
Former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Obama Ben Rhodes, MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann, former US Attorney Joyce Vance, and The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein on new reporting from the New York Times, which Trump called an “act of treason,” that said national security officials are hesitant to brief the president on cyber operations against Russia for fear he may react poorly or discuss it with foreign officials