Deadline: White House 07/21/17

The president’s “conspiracy theory”

NBC News' Ari Melber and Ken Dilanian break down the Washington Post news that Trump's lawyer is building a case alleging conflicts of interest against Bob Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
1 hour 43 min ago
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
1 hour 11 min ago
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.
WATCH: Trump issues statement on Spicer's departure
Why Spicer's resignation is bad news for Reince Priebus
6 hours 31 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Tremendous backlash' if Trump fires Mueller
Wallace: These are not POTUS' men, they're Hannity's
Sources: Spicer believed Scaramucci didn't have the qualifications
Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump's tweets

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL