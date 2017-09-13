Deadline: White House 09/13/17

Shane: Russians also used Facebook to create fake American...

The New York Times National security reporter Scott Shane on Russians use of Facebook during the election ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation
5 hours 41 min ago
Dems divided over single-payer health care bill
1 hour 20 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trump FEMA nominee out after NBC questions record
4 hours 49 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Fight over Trump loyalty is not a good spot'
49 min 31 sec ago
Hatch: ‘It’s high time’ we talk about marijuana
28 min 16 sec ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
Joe: Clinton has the right to vent
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
5 die at Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power
Clinton 'dumbfounded' when Comey reopened email probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL