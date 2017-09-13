Deadline: White House 09/13/17
Shane: Russians also used Facebook to create fake American...
The New York Times National security reporter Scott Shane on Russians use of Facebook during the election ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Shane: Russians also used Facebook to...
Jordan on Hillary's memoir: It discusses...
Hoppe on Mueller: This is a man who will...
Zarate: It's a brave new world of social...
Leibovich: The President was probably...
Welker: We're seeing the White House...
Pace: If there is evidence, there would be...
Stengel: He does what he thinks is right...
Beeson: [Bannon's] going to lay blame for...
Swan: They are burrowing down on the...
Beeson: Do I feel comfortable representing...
Swan: [Trump] is enjoying watching them...
Przybyla: It was driven by Trump's desire...
Baker: [Trump] does not consider himself a...
Alexander: This was [Bannon] coming out of...
Stephens: Trump had an opportunity to be...
Thrush: Trump and Schumer have a better...
Jackson on Trump to FL residents: You have...
Holt: They're all so different and that's...
Bush: There are literally scores of things...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Deadline White House
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
NBC Exclusive: FEMA Nominee Withdraws Over...
Special Counsel Expands Russia Probe to...
Recovery underway in Florida after Irma
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
'Apocalyptic' destruction in U.S. Virgin...
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence on 'sheer madness' of Bannon's...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Irma's slow crawl up Florida leaves...
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded...
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner...
Russia scoops US media on Trump meeting again
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Politics
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Corn, Isikoff teaming up on Trump Russia book
The man who played Trump reflects on the...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Bob Mueller reportedly wants to talk to...
Democrats want more answers from Donald...
Russia still honing fake social media tactics
Bernie Sanders reacts to Hillary Clinton’s...
The 11th Hour marks its one-year anniversary
Dems questioning Trump Jr. say they'll ...
Russia makes internet a propaganda playground
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Recovery underway in Florida after Irma
Joe: Trump is likely happy about new...
Trump wants middle income reform, says GOP...
Bipartisan WH meeting very in-depth, says...
Keys residents pick up the pieces after Irma
Senate to vote on Paul's war powers repeal...
Household income hits new high but...
'He needs to take it back': Rep. rips...
Senator wants to give Medicare access to...
Which direction will Trump go on tax reform?
Trump, intentionally or not, opens door...
Are the latest sanctions on North Korea...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
'Is he ok'? Panel debates Bannon's...
Trump continues bipartisan outreach, hosts...
Freedom Caucus member refutes WSJ editorial
Trump legal team saw Kushner as liability:...
Bannon criticizes Trump for Comey firing
Irma leaves widespread damage across Florida
President, first lady lead moment of silence
Rachel Maddow
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Sen Warner joins Maddow Wednesday 9/13, 9pmET
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Devastation across Caribbean in Irma's wake
Scope of Irma damage seen across Florida
Trump aides facing Mueller query lawyer-up
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
Florida west coast on edge as Irma shifts
Florida uses every available minute to prep
FL nuclear plants to shut down before Irma
New revelations in Trump Jr Senate interview
Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
Russia still honing fake social media tactics