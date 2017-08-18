Deadline: White House 08/18/17

Schmidt on WH staffers: “Be on the right side of history”

Steve Schmidt on the dire political future for staffers working in the Trump White House ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
5 hours 14 min ago
Breitbart editor: If Trump tries to reinvent, support 'will erode'
2 hours 58 min ago
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
4 hours 38 min ago
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
4 hours 48 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
11 hours 57 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
7 hours 32 min ago
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more discouraged
Maddow: Why you shouldn't be shocked by Trump racism
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL