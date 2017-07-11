Deadline: White House 07/11/17

Schiff on Trump Jr. meeting: 'Deeply disturbing' new information

Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters following Donald Trump Jr.'s release of his emails setting up a meeting with a Russia laywer, who he believed had damaging information about Hillary Clinton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Are Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails evidence of criminality?
1 hour 33 min ago
Trump Jr. on promised Clinton dirt: 'I love it'
7 hours 19 min ago
Schiff on Trump Jr. meeting: 'Deeply disturbing' new information
2 hours 10 min ago
Dem Sen: Trump Jr. Russian meeting emails are 'jaw-dropping'
1 hour 4 min ago
Senators express concern over Trump Jr. emails
7 hours 36 min ago
Murphy on Trump Jr. emails: Assume it's only tip of the iceberg
2 hours 19 min ago
Senate August recess delayed for two weeks
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart wants Donald Trump Jr. questioned
Morning Joe: 'This has a different feel for some Republicans'
Trump adviser calls Trump Jr. controversy: 'massive nothing burger'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL