Deadline: White House 11/16/17

Roy Moore Accuser Tina Johnson Recounts Incident

GOP tax overhaul would create American dynasties
11 hours 18 min ago
Kushner withheld WikiLeaks, Russia emails: report
12 hours 41 min ago
GOP, Dems ask for ethics investigation after Franken news
12 hours 55 min ago
Trump using DOJ funds for personal lawsuits: report
12 hours 39 min ago
GOP tax plan faces uncertain future in Senate
14 hours 4 min ago
Trumps could save over a billion dollars under tax plan
Does Trump think Roy Moore can still win?
Franken faces sexual misconduct allegations
New focus group skewers Trump presidency
