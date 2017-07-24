Deadline: White House 07/24/17

Politico: Trump goes head-to-head with top officials

Politico's Susan Glasser reports President Trump went head-to-head with top White House officials and advisers on Afghan plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: GOP close to passing Obamacare replacement
Kushner: 'I did not collude with Russia'
6 hours 21 min ago
Kushner to appear before House Intel Tuesday
2 hours 27 min ago
Does Kushner's statement offer clarity?
13 hours 3 min ago
Kushner: Questioning Trump's win 'ridicules' his supporters
Lewandowski: Priebus will keep his job as long as POTUS wants him
They voted for Trump and need health care. This Dem. doctor volunteers
Blumenthal: Subpoenas may be necessary for Manafort, Trump Jr.
Read Kusher's full statement ahead of Senate testimony
Could President Trump pardon himself?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL