Deadline: White House 09/08/17

Parker: Once it became public that Pence was misled, it forced...

The Washington Post's Ashley Parker on her latest report that Bob Mueller requested interviews with 6 White House advisers ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law
FL Gov. tells people in evacuation zones to get out
1 hour 13 min ago
Maddow: New Russia contact revealed by Trump Jr.
21 hours 10 min ago
Joe predicted Trump would start working with Dems
11 hours 54 min ago
Irma may make areas of Florida 'uninhabitable': Officials
18 hours 24 min ago
Jeb Bush on Irma: Must prepare for a devastating storm
Small Texas towns struggle after Harvey
Freedom Caucus member: No plan to remove Ryan
Exclusive: Clinton describes Putin as a 'manspreader'
A man 'liberated': Bannon brawls with GOP leaders

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL