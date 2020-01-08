Deadline White House

Nicolle Wallace astonished after GOP Senator breaks from Trump 'zombies,' criticizes Iran briefing

02:52

GOP Senator Mike Lee expresses his displeasure with the briefing about the Iran missile attack, calling it the "worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate." Nicolle Wallace, responding to his comments, calls the moment a "huge deal," as "Republicans in the Senate are. by and large, zombies, walking along as Donald Trump obliterates things like truth, the rule of law, and respect for our institutions."Jan. 8, 2020

