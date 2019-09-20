NEWS: Trump repeatedly pressed Ukraine’s president to look into Joe Biden’s son

WSJ’s Rebecca Ballhaus, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, former assistant director at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi, former undersecretary of state for public policy Rick Stengel, NYT’S Ken Vogel, LA Times’ Eli Stokols, and MSNBC’s John Heilemann on the new revelation in the whistleblower story that Trump reportedly pressured the president of Ukraine multiple times to work with his attorney Rudy Giuliani and investigate Joe Biden’s son