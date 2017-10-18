Deadline: White House 10/18/17

Mueller following paper trail in obstruction probe?

The New York Times' Nick Confessore on Trump's original lie about the Russia investigation ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

These are the four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger
6 hours 46 min ago
'He didn't even remember his name': Rep. slams Trump's call to gold star family
11 hours 27 min ago
Trump: Wilson 'totally fabricated' remarks & I have proof
10 hours 14 min ago
This Senator says Trump is neglecting the opioid crisis
22 hours 32 min ago
Sullivan: The danger of Trump's 'unhinged fantasies'
20 hours 5 min ago
Mueller interviewing former Trump staffers
Mecham: Trump Gold Star Family remarks show 'an incapacity to empathize'
Oligarch: 9 of 10 chance Putin tried to collude with Trump campaign
Duckworth: Trump uses gold star families as political ploys
Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL