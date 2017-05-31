Deadline: White House 05/31/17

Mueller clears Comey to testify publicly before Congress

One congressional aide says it's possible that Comey may testify as soon as next week. NBC's Ken Dilanian and NYT White House correspondent Julie Davis discuss with Nicolle Wallace. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

