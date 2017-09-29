Deadline: White House 09/29/17

Life & death situation in Puerto Rico worsens as supplies run out

Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
2 hours 29 min ago
How Hurricane Maria relief efforts differ from Katrina and Irma
6 hours 55 min ago
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
21 hours 28 min ago
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
11 hours 8 min ago
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
20 hours 58 min ago
U.S. cutting Cuba embassy staff in wake of health attacks
Trump reportedly skeptical of his own tax crusade
Extra Trump inauguration money shrouded in mystery
Starr: Trump will be under oath before Russia probe ends
Dems. frustrated with Twitter's handling of Russia investigation

