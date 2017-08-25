Deadline: White House 08/25/17

Leibovich: speculation (Trump) is trying to isolate himself...

New York Times' Mark Leibovich on Trump turning up the heat on Congressional republicans ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4, hurtles towards Texas
39 min 52 sec ago
NBC: Mueller issues new subpoenas to Manafort associates
1 hour 57 min ago
Cohn: Trump admin. can 'do better' to stand up to Neo-Nazis
1 hour 28 min ago
WH likely to end DACA immigration program
2 hours 38 min ago
Texas Gov.: Undocumented will not have to show ID for Hurricane relief
8 hours 9 min ago
Harvard study: Breitbart dominated 2016 immigration coverage
Fmr. Sen: Trump is making fractured U.S. 'worse'
FEMA Chief: Harvey going to be 'a very significant disaster'
Key WH official calls for stronger rebuke of neo-Nazis
TX residents evacuate, coast braces for Hurricane Harvey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL