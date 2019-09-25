Lawmakers view whistleblower complaint on the heels of Trump releasing a summary of his call with the Ukrainian President

Lawmakers view whistleblower complaint on the heels of Trump releasing a summary of his call with the Ukrainian President27:32
Ashley Parker and Robert Costa of the Washington Post, former White House and State Department aide Elise Jordan, former assistant director at the FBI Frank Figliuzzi, NBC News’ Carol Lee, and former chief spokesman for the Department of Justice Matt Miller on the White House’s release of notes from a call between Trump and the President of Ukraine where Trump asks for a favor right after the Ukrainian president talks about buying U.S. missiles