Kasich: ‘We Don’t Want to Have a Wounded President’

Former Gov. John Kasich tells Nicolle Wallace he hopes Special Counsel Robert Mueller will get to the bottom of the Trump-Russia investigation “so we can move on.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23 million uninsured
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels
4 hours 49 min ago
Sen. Sanders: Trump's budget plan is 'immoral'
5 hours 48 min ago
Schiff confirms House Intel will also subpoena Flynn
6 hours 11 min ago
Joe takes on Trump's longtime lawyer over ties to Russia
Booker on Russia probe: US is headed towards a 'real problem'
Ex-CIA Director: Russians can lead Americans to treason
Sen. Coons on Russia probe: There's 'a lot of smoke here'
Warren: Trump's agenda moving forward despite Russia probe

