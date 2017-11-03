Deadline: White House 11/03/17

Is Jeff Sessions in more trouble?

Ken Dilanian on the future of the Attorney General ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
1 hour 13 min ago
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
5 hours 44 min ago
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
21 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires
19 hours 42 min ago
Joe: Pres. Trump should be concerned
John McCain talks life and legacy with Tom Brokaw
Why does GOP tax bill call out NBA star Steph Curry?
Sen. Franken: I have a lot of questions for Sessions
Donna Brazile allegations expose old wounds in DNC

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL