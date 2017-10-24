Deadline: White House 10/24/17

Inside the White House: “Imagine if Sarah Palin won”

Elise Jordan & Nicolle Wallace discuss Trump controversies taking toll on White House staff ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
3 hours 13 min ago
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
3 hours 19 min ago
Corker: Trump is 'debasing' the country by lying
10 hours 53 min ago
Trump biographer: Why would the president ever change?
1 hour 36 min ago
Is the Republican party splitting in two?
4 hours 28 min ago
House panel launching probe of Obama-era Uranium deal
Protester throws Russian flags at Trump inside Capitol
Dems are outraising GOP in 2018 midterms
#AlertTheDaycareStaff: Trump & Corker's AM Tweet feud
U.S. soldiers were likely set-up for Niger ambush

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL