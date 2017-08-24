Deadline: White House 08/24/17

How much (if any) of the Trump dossier has been verified?

NBC News' Ken Dilanian on evolving views of the “unsubstantiated’ Russian dossier ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: 'Potential' for Trump 2020 primary challenge
1 hour 44 min ago
Trump's relationship with GOP leaders more strained than ever
1 hour 32 min ago
Schiff: Claims in 'dossier' backed up by public record
6 hours 32 min ago
Purple state governors lead health care charge
1 hour 16 min ago
Texas ranchers react to Trump's border wall
8 hours 17 min ago
Maddow: Trump dossier testimony could be made public
'Political schizophrenia': A tale of two Trumps
Inside Pence's role in a chaotic White House
Charities stage mass exodus from Mar-a-Lago
Who's paying for the Wall? Trump now says taxpayers

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL