How hard will Senate GOP fight to keep Roy Moore out?

Alabama Governor won't delay race involving Roy Moore
3 hours 44 min ago
McConnell says he believes Moore accusers, calls on him to quit race
Menendez jury deadlocked, deliberations to continue
2 hours 58 min ago
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump's Twitter habit threatens to overshadow Asia trip
9 hours 39 min ago
Breaking down the Republican tax plan
Why are Polish nationals chanting pro-Nazi slogans?
Trump taps ex-drug company executive for HHS Secy
Trump walks back comments that suggest siding with Putin
