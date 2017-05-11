05/11/17

Heilemann: Trump covering up ‘heart’ of Russia probe

“They’re behaving like people who have something that is very bad that they are trying to keep from becoming public,” said Heilemann. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump says he asked Comey if he was under investgiation
Rosie responds to Trump's newest tweet
53 min 13 sec ago
Lester Holt gives an inside look at his exclusive with Trump
1 hour 1 min ago
Nicolle Wallace: Checking in before briefing ‘a good idea’
1 hour 9 min ago
Heilemann: Trump covering up ‘heart’ of Russia probe
1 hour 20 min ago
Joe: Donald Trump has made more enemies inside FBI
10 hours 3 min ago
Maddow: WSJ reports Lawmakers asked Comey to speed up Trump-Russia probe
19 hours 36 min ago
Top Dem. talks following Trump money trail
9 hours 26 min ago
Lawrence: Subpoenas = nuclear weapons of politics
19 hours 27 min ago
Sen. King: Trump admin 'sort of spiraling out of control'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL