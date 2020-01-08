GOP Sen. Lee: Distressing Iran attack briefing was worst I've seen in nearly a decade

GOP Senator Mike Lee expresses his displeasure with the briefing about the Iran missile attack, calling it the "worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served in the United States Senate." Nicolle Wallace, responding to his comments, calls the moment a "huge deal," as "Republicans in the Senate are. by and large, zombies, walking along as Donald Trump obliterates things like truth, the rule of law, and respect for our institutions."