Deadline: White House 08/21/17

Gen. Scales on Afg: This whole thing has a Darwinian hidden...

General Robert Scales on Trump's decision to send more troops to Afghanistan ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump ready to announce his plan for Afghanistan
1 hour 48 min ago
Trump looks at the solar eclipse without glasses
1 hour 51 min ago
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms
1 hour 34 min ago
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
8 hours 54 min ago
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
12 hours 47 min ago
MaddowBlog: WH aide: 'You have no idea how much crazy stuff we kill'
9 hours 13 min ago
Trump scores low approval in key states: poll
13 hours 10 min ago
Watch the solar eclipse as it happened
Sen. King: Trump 'should stop tweeting'
8 hours 27 min ago
Ellison: Protesters show U.S. values when Trump doesn't
1 day 6 hours ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL