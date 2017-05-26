Deadline: White House 05/26/17

Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO: Trump's visit the 'worst' in...

How is President Trump's visit to NATO being received? Nick Burns, the former U.S. ambassador to NATO, discusses with Nicolle Wallace. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
9 hours 32 min ago
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kushner?
18 hours 29 min ago
Clinton hints Trump's presidency will end like Nixon
Maddow: Did Comey really ask for more 'resources?'
19 hours 54 min ago
MJ Presents: 2018 political ads for Dems.
9 hours 29 min ago
Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster' aside from foreign affairs
DOJ withholds Comey memos from House Cmte.
Gianforte wins Montana special election, apologizes
Donald Rumsfeld: 'Cut Trump some slack'
WH staff limits Trump's screen time during foreign trip

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL