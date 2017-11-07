Deadline: White House 11/07/17

Elise Jordan on the Virginia Governor Race

Elise Jordan on the Virginia Governor Race ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Polls closed in Virginia, race too close to call
18 min 43 sec ago
ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Follow our blog for latest results
Trump officials' previous claims about Carter Page not holding up
1 hour 25 min ago
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
1 hour 9 min ago
Northam: We've hit back at Gillespie
2 hours 11 min ago
Previewing the Virginia Governor's race
What Congress learned from Carter Page's testimony
New revelations show deeper Russia ties to Trump circle
Russia shown to be early investor in Twitter, Facebook
Dan Rather explains why the country will be OK

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL