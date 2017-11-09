Deadline: White House 11/09/17

Did Russia set "honey trap" for Donald Trump?

Ken Dilanian on the latest in the Russia investigation ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bodyguard rejected Russian offer of ‘5 women’ for Trump: sources
5 hours 2 min ago
Report: Woman alleges sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14
4 hours 54 min ago
GOP lawmakers react to Roy Moore allegations
1 hour 30 min ago
Senate Republicans roll out GOP tax plan
4 hours 36 sec ago
Breitbart editor defends Roy Moore amid allegations of sexual misconduct
3 hours 48 min ago
Former GOP Rep.: Anti-Trump vote led to Gillespie defeat in Virginia
1 hour 47 min ago
Mueller's probe cures Trump team's "Russia amnesia'
Trump's tone abroad shows he doesn't understand
Maddow: Trump sends CIA Director to meet conspiracy theorist
ATT CEO resists DOJ demands for Time Warner acquisition

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL