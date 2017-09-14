Deadline: White House 09/14/17

Deadline: White House 9/14/2017

Watch the full episode of Thursday's Deadline: White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
8 hours 48 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
10 hours 29 min ago
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
7 hours 28 min ago
Clinton looking forward to active political future
7 hours 56 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
9 hours 49 min ago
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
9 hours 22 min ago
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
8 hours 54 min ago
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal

