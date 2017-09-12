Deadline: White House 09/12/17

Deadline: White House 9/12/2017

Watch the full episode of Tuesday's Deadline: White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
2 hours 22 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
3 hours 30 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
1 hour 7 min ago
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
2 hours 31 min ago
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
2 hours 9 min ago
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner
4 hours 27 min ago
Clinton: No doubt Trump camp hid connections with Russia
2 hours 55 min ago
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites spread our Russian propaganda
4 hours 7 sec ago
Rand Paul: None of the wars we’re in have to do with 9/11
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax hack

