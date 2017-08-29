Deadline: White House 08/29/17

Deadline: White House 8/29/2017

Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
1 hour 10 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
3 hours 19 min ago
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens
2 hours 30 min ago
In odd move, Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
1 hour 46 min ago
Trump on Harvey: We’ll congratulate each other when it’s over
4 hours 29 min ago
Comey friend calls for impeaching Trump
Heroic civilian describes floodwater rescue during Harvey
Chuck: Trump’s ‘training wheels are officially off’
Presidential pardons might not end Russia prosecutions
Trump on North Korea: All options on the table

