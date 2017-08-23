Deadline: White House 08/23/17

Deadline: White House 8/23/2017

Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
3 hours 15 min ago
Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
2 hours 15 min ago
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
2 hours 42 min ago
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
3 hours 35 min ago
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
3 hours 17 min ago
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ
Arizona GOP's stock photo fail turns heads
Fmr. adviser: Trump is an 'independent president'
Trump plays greatest campaign hits in Phoenix
Exclusive: Clinton aide says she would have won if not for TPP, Russia

