Deadline: White House 07/28/17

Deadline: White House 7/28/2017

Watch the full episode of Friday's Deadline: White House.

Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
12 hours 39 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
10 hours 45 min ago
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
11 hours 5 min ago
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy
12 hours 21 min ago
Challenges await John Kelly as Chief of Staff
Trump to police officers: Don't be too nice
Pentagon: North Korea launches ballistic missile
Manchin: 'We're all losers' after health vote
Cohen: Trump must be more than 'TV tough' on N. Korea

