Deadline: White House 09/28/17

Congress probes Russian linked Twitter & Facebook accounts

Keir Simmons, Jeremy Bash, Philip Bump, and Michael Steele on media accounts tied to election interference ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Poll: 56 percent don't think Donald Trump is fit to serve
12 hours 22 min ago
Rep. Scalise: I'm living proof miracles happen
Economist slams Trump's plan: 'This is not reform'
9 hours 49 min ago
MaddowBlog: How much longer can Tom Price remain in Trump's cabinet?
7 hours 2 min ago
Middle class will 'get nothing' in tax proposal: Analyst
12 hours 8 min ago
WH bows to pressure, lifts law blocking Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico a logistical nightmare as hundreds wait to evacuate
Senators are trying to stop Trump from firing Mueller
Lawrence: GOP shouldn't have confidence in Trump tax push
Maddow: Americans are suffering from inept storm response

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL