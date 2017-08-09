Deadline: White House 08/09/17

Col. Jacobs: Gen. Mattis was “probably horrified”

NBC News' Military Analyst Col. Jack Jacobs comments on the unusual move by Donald Trump to comment on North Korea without speaking to his generals or advisers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

