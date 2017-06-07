Deadline: White House 06/07/17

Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC...

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sits down with Nicolle Wallace to discuss James Comey’s upcoming testimony, Christopher Wray’s nomination as FBI Director and the Russia investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

James Comey's opening statement released ahead of testimony
3 hours 6 sec ago
Read Comey's full opening statement
Intel Chiefs won't discuss talks with Trump on Russia probe
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
10 hours 33 min ago
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Chief to intervene on Russia probe
18 hours 49 min ago
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
Sen. Warner: Trump made "unprecedented intervention" into Russia probe
Clapper: 'Watergate pales' in comparison to Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL