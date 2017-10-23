Deadline: White House 10/23/17

Amid political controversy, General Dunford offers answers on...

Gen. Barry McCaffrey, Hans Nichols, and Peter Baker on the Joint Chiefs Chairman’s news conference ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Bannon's scam will blow up next midterm
12 hours 21 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
10 hours 8 min ago
Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan
9 hours 57 min ago
Mueller now investigating democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta
US refugee office denying girl access to abortion
2 days 18 hours ago
Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
11 hours 12 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Why Manchin doesn't want Clinton campaigning in WV
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL