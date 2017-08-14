Deadline: White House 08/14/17

'We saw a profound moral failure on the part of the President'

MSNBC's Steve Schmidt & Michael Steele comment on Trump's moral lapse in his inability to originally call out the white supremacists for 3 days.

White Nationalist vs. White Supremacist: What's the difference?

