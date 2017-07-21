Deadline: White House 07/21/17

"He won't be doing traditional comm, he'll be on TV"

Shannon Pettypiece, Eli Stokolos, John Heilemann, Jennifer Palmieri, and Robert Traynham join Nicolle Wallace to discuss the new way Anthony Scaramucci will embrace role of Communications Director. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
1 hour 45 min ago
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
1 hour 13 min ago
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.
WATCH: Trump issues statement on Spicer's departure
Why Spicer's resignation is bad news for Reince Priebus
6 hours 33 min ago
GOP Rep: 'Tremendous backlash' if Trump fires Mueller
Wallace: These are not POTUS' men, they're Hannity's
Sources: Spicer believed Scaramucci didn't have the qualifications
Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump's tweets

